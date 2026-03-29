The Spring Coin Show is Easter Saturday, April 4, from 9:00 to 3:00 at the Heartland Museum Ballroom in Clarion. Admission is free for this family-friendly event. It is sponsored annually by the 50 members of the 68 year old Clarion Coin Club. Expect sales tables heaped with U. S. coins, foreign coins, tokens, medals, stamps, comics, sports cards and other collectibles. Dealers from three states will be buying, trading, selling and offering free appraisals. The theme is America 250 and celebrates the proclamation of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. A table of America 250 T-shirts and America 250 collector coins will be on display and for sale. Expect lots of Red, White and Blue! For more information, call Boyd LaRue, club president at 515-460-5681.