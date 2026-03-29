Apartment Building Destroyed in Overnight Fire in Rudd

RUDD, Iowa – An apartment building in Rudd was destroyed in an overnight fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Rudd Community Fire Service, crews were dispatched to 105 Depot Street, near Hoover’s Hatchery, where a fire had broken out at an apartment building. The first unit arrived on scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked for about four hours to bring the blaze under control.

Officials say no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The building sustained extensive damage and is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.