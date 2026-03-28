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Winnebago Industries Boasts 2nd Quarter Success

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: March 27, 2026

This past week was a good one for Winnebago Industries. Continued success from a diversified portfolio is credited for a positive second quarter financial report for Winnebago Industries. The Minnesota-based outdoor lifestyle products manufacturer, which has Iowa factories in Forest City and Lake Mills, saw net income for the quarter at $4.8 million dollars, compared to a net loss of $400,000 in the second quarter of last fiscal year. Winnebago CEO Michael Happe says the company starts the second half of its fiscal year on solid footing, a view that holds even as the industry recovery is stubborn.

Happe says despite some tough economic times, people are still finding a spot in their budget for recreation.

Happe says Winnebago officials will keep a close eye on world events and how they might impact the company.

The Winnebago portfolio also includes the Grand Design and Newmar RV brands, Barletta pontoon boats, and Chris-Craft powerboats.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: March 27, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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