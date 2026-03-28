Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Dock and Shore Fishing Rated Fair

The Iowa Walleye Challenge returns April 1 with exciting new ways for anglers to compete, connect, and contribute to fisheries science and management across the Midwest. This year’s event introduces two new features designed to spark friendly rivalry, boost participation, and strengthen local pride across participating states.

The event uses the mobile app MyCatch, where anglers report catches and trips to qualify for prizes. The $25 entry fee includes a $20 Discount Tackle gift certificate for every angler who reports a valid trip. Prize categories include Weekly Challenges, Random Draw Prizes, Most Fish Caught, Most Waterbodies Fished, Captain Prizes, Early Bird Prizes, and Longest Walleye.

Sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind around 10 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Area Lakes and Rivers

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Shore fishing has picked up on some area lakes with the warmer temperatures. It’s a good time of year to start targeting panfish and walleye from your favorite shoreline fishing locations. Last updated on 03/26/2026

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The boat ramp dock is in.

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Courtesy docks are in at Ice House Point boat ramp and the state campground boat ramp.

Walleye – Fair: The bite is hit-or-miss; anglers are picking up some fish along shore around Ice House Point and in Town Bay, and along the east shore near the outlet. They are having luck using twisters and minnows under a bobber. Most fish are 14-16 inches long; a few have picked up fish over 20 inches. Anglers are having the best luck on the days when water temperatures climb into the upper 40s.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy docks are in at the west and south boat ramps.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 46.0

46.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s. Expect shore fishing to pick up throughout the week.

Walleye – Fair: Expect shore fishing to pick up as temperatures continue to climb. Popular places to target walleye this time of year include the marina, north shore, east shore, and near the inlet.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Water temperatures are in the low to mid-40s on many northern Iowa lakes. Last updated on 03/26/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 44.0

44.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Most courtesy docks have not been installed at the boat ramps.

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching a few Walleye at dusk and dawn on jigs and crankbaits that are retrieved slowly.

Anglers are catching a few Walleye at dusk and dawn on jigs and crankbaits that are retrieved slowly. White Bass – Fair: Try jigs and small crankbaits on warm afternoons.

Try jigs and small crankbaits on warm afternoons. Yellow Bass – Fair: Small jigs fished slowly in the warmth of the afternoons work best.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Yellow Perch – Status Unsure

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River flow conditions are excellent for early spring.

Northern Pike – Good: Northern Pike are hitting live bait, jigs and crankbaits.

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

All lakes are completely ice-free. Most boat ramp courtesy docks are in place. Water levels are at crest or an inch or two below. The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 2nd. Last updated on 03/26/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free; all ramps are open. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Black Crappie – Fair

Bluegill – Slow

Pumpkinseed – Slow

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Some anglers are catching fish just on-shore recently.

Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers reported lots of smaller yellow bass during the ice season.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 43.0

43.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is completely ice-free; boat ramp docks are in. Be weary of the access in and out of Templar Park boat ramp; it has silted in restricting boat size. It is scheduled to be excavated soon. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching most fish in 16 feet of water. It’s easiest to get on top of fish with electronics. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.

Anglers are catching most fish in 16 feet of water. It’s easiest to get on top of fish with electronics. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 40.0

40.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is ice-free; all ramps should be available for use. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Bluegill – Slow: Anglers were successful on the major bays during the ice season.