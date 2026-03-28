Red Flag Warning Issued for Today

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the area today from 10am to 8pm. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ashley Bury says we haven’t had much moisture and that creates the concern.

Bury says there’s not expected to be any change in conditions through the weekend.

She says the fire weather watch gives some advanced notice compared to the red flag warning.

Bury says there could be some relief for the dry areas as we get into next week.

You can go to weather.gov to learn more about the weather conditions.