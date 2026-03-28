Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:00AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Franklin County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:00AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Hancock County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:00AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Humboldt County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:00AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Kossuth County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:00AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Winnebago County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:00AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Worth County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:00AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Wright County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:00AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Faribault County, MN: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:00AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Freeborn County, MN: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00PM CDT to SAT 7:00PM CDT
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Red Flag Warning Issued for Today

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor55 minutes agoLast Updated: March 27, 2026

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the area today from 10am to 8pm. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ashley Bury says we haven’t had much moisture and that creates the concern.

Bury says there’s not expected to be any change in conditions through the weekend.

She says the fire weather watch gives some advanced notice compared to the red flag warning.

Bury says there could be some relief for the dry areas as we get into next week.

You can go to weather.gov to learn more about the weather conditions.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor55 minutes agoLast Updated: March 27, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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