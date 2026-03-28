Private Well Stewardship Program Helps Iowans Safeguard Drinking Water

AMES, Iowa – Owners of private wells can connect with local experts and access funding to test their wells by attending one of several workshops being held across the state in March and April. The Private Well Stewardship Program, offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, educates well owners about the responsibilities and risks of being a private well owner and connects them with additional resources to manage their wells.

According to Catherine DeLong, water quality program manager with ISU Extension and Outreach and leader of the program, approximately 7% of Iowans, or

230,000 individuals, rely on private wells as their home’s main water source. Annual testing of well water is recommended by ISU Extension and Outreach, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet, only 5%–10% of Iowa households with private wells test their water quality annually.­­­­ ­­­­

“Iowa is very lucky in that we have a statewide program that can help cover the cost of annual well water quality testing, shock chlorination and well assessments, but many counties are leaving money on the table and not taking advantage of this opportunity,” said DeLong.

Upcoming program dates are planned in Johnson, Jones, Clinton, Sac, Calhoun, Hancock, Chickasaw, Fayette, Cedar and Iowa counties. A full list of location and registration details can be found on the program website.

According to a survey of 284 past program participants, 99% felt motivated to connect with a local environmental health specialist. Additionally, 98% planned to test their well water within the next year and reported learning something valuable from the program.

The sessions are offered at no cost thanks in part to funding from the Iowa Farm Bureau. The one-hour-and-15-minute educational program explains the responsibilities of being a private well owner, how to test your well water quality and who can help, common contaminants found in Iowa and factors that can affect well water quality.

For more information, visit the Private Well Stewardship Program webpage or contact DeLong at [email protected].