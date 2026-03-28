North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa Fireflies

The light displays in the air are mostly put on by males and are used to signal to any females in the area. The females will usually reply from a stationary position, often from the ground or the vegetation. This is why some females are flightless.

There are some day-flying fireflies that do not light up but instead use pheromones to find a mate.

Most fireflies seem to like moisture with several species occurring in wetland habitats. Early, wet springs after a mild winter can lead to a good mating season in the summer.

There are roughly 178 known species of firefly in the United States and Iowa has 17 known species, most from historic records, and this is likely not a complete list!

Fireflies are facing a lot of threats currently including artificial light at night, pesticides, habitat loss and a changing environment.

Paying attention to these small, flashing insects has many rewards.

“When you pay closer attention to fireflies, one of the rewards is an appreciation for their diversity. A healthy habitat in Iowa might have half a dozen species, each blinking a luminous love song like different instruments in a band. Community scientists have a vital role to play in understanding firefly species and how to best conserve their populations,” Joyce said.

There is so much more to learn about fireflies and community scientists can help increase our knowledge. The Xerces Society coordinates a project that teaches about fireflies and enables Iowans to get involved in their conservation by filling in knowledge gaps for national and state scientists. This project is called the Firefly Atlas.

The Xerces Society is a non-profit organization with a mission to conserve insects. The nationwide Bumble Bee Atlas was launched here in Iowa two years ago, thanks to the Xerces Society’s efforts. Xerces also coordinates a national Firefly Atlas and anyone that is interested can get involved. The Iowa DNR would love to learn more about the state’s fireflies, so we are encouraging interested Iowans to get involved.

The first step is to visit the Firefly Atlas website to learn more about it. It is a survey that will require practice and persistence and is for people who enjoy a challenge and want to contribution to our knowledge. If it sounds like something you’d like to try, you can sign up for the Firefly Atlas newsletter and create an account.

Surveys are best done by a pair or more of adventurous people because you’ll be collecting data at night in a natural area. To conduct a survey, participants record the flash pattern of an individual firefly then try to catch that individual to get photos.

To simplify and focus Iowa efforts, we are encouraging firefly fanatics to particularly collect data on three species of firefly.

Pyractomena borealis also known as the Spring Treetop Flasher

WHY: Sparse records in Iowa and an early flying species.

WHERE: Field edges along deciduous or mixed woodland. Likely statewide.

WHEN: April-May

2. Pyractomena angulata also known as the Candle Firefly

WHY: Only a few records in Iowa and when found it is usually in small numbers. Relatively “easy” flash pattern to identify.

WHERE: Forests, usually in proximity to creeks or marshes. Likely statewide.

WHEN: June-July

3. Photinus punctulatus also known as the Punctate Firefly