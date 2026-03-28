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Hagen to Perform at the Boman

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: March 27, 2026

The Waldorf Community Artist Series will host Emmy award winner John Hagen on Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. in the Boman Fine Arts Center.
A founding member of the Texas Tenors and a No. 1 Billboard recording artist, Hagen will headline an evening of music spanning classical, Broadway, pop and country. He will be joined by fellow Texas Tenors member Larry Hanson on instrumentals, along with Forest City natives Melanie Harms Espeland on vocals and Melissa Hagen Phillips on piano.
Hagen has performed in more than 2,500 concerts worldwide, appearing in venues ranging from opera houses to concert halls, festivals and casinos. He has performed with more than 100 symphony orchestras and has made appearances at national events including the National Tree Lighting Ceremony at the White House.
Since appearing on America’s Got Talent, The Texas Tenors have toured internationally and released multiple chart-topping albums. Hagen also released his solo album, My Passion, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the event. They can be purchased online at bomanfineartscenter.org, by calling 641-585-8278 or at the door prior to performance.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: March 27, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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