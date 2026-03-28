Get Ready for Summer Grilling with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Barbecue Class

With warmer temperatures on the way, Iowans are dusting off their grills and preparing for summer barbecue season. The Iowa Pork Industry Center and Iowa State University Meats Laboratory are partnering to offer a pork barbecue class or participants to learn the basics of barbecuing and grilling

pork. The hands-on course will be held Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kildee Hall on the Iowa State campus in Ames.

The pork barbecue class will cover several barbecue techniques, including how to marinate, spice and prepare various cuts of pork. Participants will also learn basic grill maintenance and practice grilling with guidance from ISU Extension and Outreach experts.

The class is open to anyone 18 years of age or older interested in learning more about grilling and cooking barbecue pork. Throughout the day, participants will sample different products and have the option to take home their cooked pork.

To attend, online pre-registration is required by April 17. The registration fee is $20 per person and includes all course supplies. Registration is limited to 30 participants.

For more information, contact the Iowa Pork Industry Center at 515-294-4103 or email Laura Greiner at [email protected].