Beans May Find Their Way Into the Ground in Southern Iowa

Are we looking at an early planting season is it a case of April fools. An agronomist with the Iowa State University Extension says some eager Iowa farmers may start planting soybeans next week, or even as soon as this weekend. Rebecca Vittetoe, who covers southeast and east-central Iowa, says soil conditions are steadily improving and -may- be ready right now in some areas.

Many factors have to be considered before launching into the field work, she says, and chief among them is soil conditions.

Depending on the air temperatures this weekend, it’s possible soil temperatures will also be sufficiently warm enough to accommodate planting. The crop insurance early planting date for soybeans in Iowa is April 10th for the southern third, and April 15th for the northern two-thirds of the state.