Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:07AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Franklin County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:07AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Hancock County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:07AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Humboldt County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:07AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Kossuth County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:07AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Winnebago County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:07AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Worth County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:07AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Wright County, IA: Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:07AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Faribault County, MN: Red Flag Warning from SAT 11:18AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
Freeborn County, MN: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00PM CDT to SAT 7:00PM CDT
AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Beans May Find Their Way Into the Ground in Southern Iowa

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: March 27, 2026

Are we looking at an early planting season is it a case of April fools.  An agronomist with the Iowa State University Extension says some eager Iowa farmers may start planting soybeans next week, or even as soon as this weekend. Rebecca Vittetoe, who covers southeast and east-central Iowa, says soil conditions are steadily improving and -may- be ready right now in some areas.

Many factors have to be considered before launching into the field work, she says, and chief among them is soil conditions.

Depending on the air temperatures this weekend, it’s possible soil temperatures will also be sufficiently warm enough to accommodate planting. The crop insurance early planting date for soybeans in Iowa is April 10th for the southern third, and April 15th for the northern two-thirds of the state.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: March 27, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button