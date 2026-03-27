UPDATE: Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Mason City Standoff

MASON CITY, IA — A standoff involving a wanted individual on Mason City’s southeast side ended Thursday evening with an arrest and no reported injuries, according to the Mason City Police Department.

Police responded to a residence at 221 8th Street SE on March 26 to take a wanted subject into custody. Upon arrival, the individual refused to surrender, prompting officers to establish a perimeter around the home. Due to concerns the suspect may have been armed, nearby residents were asked to shelter in place as a precaution.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the North Iowa Special Operations Group, as authorities worked to safely resolve the situation.

At approximately 5:32 p.m., officers took Cory Lee Craig, 32, into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Craig was wanted on an active arrest warrant for domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense, with a $7,000 cash-only bond. He now also faces an additional charge of willful injury resulting in serious injury, carrying a $10,000 cash or surety bond. His total bond is set at $17,000.

Following the arrest, authorities lifted the shelter-in-place advisory for nearby residents.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.