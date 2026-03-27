UPDATE: Fire Damages Hawkeye Pride Egg Farm Near Corwith; Firefighter Injured, Flocks Lost

CORWITH, Iowa — A large fire at the Hawkeye Pride Egg Farm near Corwith Thursday evening caused significant damage to the facility, injured a firefighter, and resulted in the loss of several flocks, according to officials and company representatives.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, with crews still actively working to contain the blaze as late as 9:30 p.m., according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The Bode Fire Department confirmed in a social media post around 8:36 p.m. that it had been called in to assist, along with several other surrounding departments.

Witness photos and video showed heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the facility before nightfall and continuing well into the evening.

In a statement released following the incident, Hawkeye Pride Egg Farm described the fire as “devastating” and said the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

“While no employees were harmed, our prayers are with the firefighter who was injured during the response,” the statement read. “We are keeping him and his loved ones close in our thoughts.”

The company also confirmed that several flocks were lost despite the efforts of emergency responders and farm staff.

“We are saddened that, despite our team’s work and the brave and tireless efforts of multiple fire departments, several flocks were lost to the fire,” the statement said. “We are grateful for the swift and ongoing actions by first responders and our farm employees, who helped keep our team safe and prevented the spread of the fire to additional hens.”

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and authorities have not released further details about the injured firefighter’s condition.

Hawkeye Pride Egg Farm expressed appreciation for the community’s support in the aftermath of the incident.

“We have received many messages of support, and we appreciate the care of our community during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The extent of the damage remains unclear as crews continue their work at the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.