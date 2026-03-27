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Spring Stargazing Program Scheduled

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor47 minutes agoLast Updated: March 26, 2026

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding a Spring Stargazing program on Friday evening, April 17th . The program will be held at the Hanson Nature Center, 41600 Highway 69, north of Leland, beginning at 9:00 PM.

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explained that this event will see more than just stars.

She will point out such spring constellations as the Gemini Twins and Leo the Lion, as well as year-round favorites such as the Big and Little Dippers and Draco the Dragon. People will also learn how to identify some of the brighter spring stars, including the twin stars of Castor and Pollux, Arcturus, and Regulus. She will also share interesting facts about the stars and constellations as Jupiter shines high overhead.

Ralls says that despite the openness of the Nature Center facility, there still remains some interference.

Regardless, the walk will be short and people can take in the skies from horizon to horizon. The Spring Stargazing program will be free and open to the public and star charts will be handed out to everyone to take home afterwards.

If the skies are cloudy that night, the program will have to be postponed or canceled. If that happens, the announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site (www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation), the WCCB Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed.

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor47 minutes agoLast Updated: March 26, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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