Multiple Departments Respond to Major Fire at Hancock County Egg Farm

CORWITH, Iowa — Multiple fire crews responded Thursday evening to a large fire at the Hawkeye Pride Egg Farm near Corwith, with emergency personnel continuing to battle the blaze late into the night.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, crews were still actively working to contain the fire as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials have not yet released additional details about the cause of the fire or whether there have been any injuries.

The Bode Fire Department confirmed in a social media post at 8:36 p.m. that it had been called to assist at the scene. The post indicated that several surrounding departments were also dispatched to help fight the fire.

At this time, authorities have not confirmed the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.