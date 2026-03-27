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Lake Mills Council Discusses Decorum Rules

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor20 minutes agoLast Updated: March 26, 2026

City council meeting have been known to become heated with exchanges between residents, or residents and council members. Sometimes a mayor may become embroiled in a heated exchange. While some may claim that this is merely politics, there are boundaries that must be observed in order to provide healthy debate.

The Lake Mills City Council recently took up this discussion with some members pushing for a set of parameters to be observed during these debates. Mayor Bruce Helgason questioned if the public was aware of parliamentary procedures.

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor20 minutes agoLast Updated: March 26, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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