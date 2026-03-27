Donna (Halverson) Brackey Anderson

Donna M. (Halverson) Brackey Anderson, age 94 of Northwood, formerly of Thompson, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 31, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at church.

Her funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Avenue in Thompson with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church.

Donna was born on June 8, 1931, to parents A.N. Halverson and Luella Sperring Johnson. Donna was a lifelong resident of Winnebago County. She was the second oldest of 8 children.

Donna had a large family, which included her husband of over 50 years, Donald Anderson of Thompson, Iowa. She was the mother of five children: James (Rosemary) Brackey, Judy (Wayne) Nyguard, Wendy (Allen) Hagenson, Craig (Lorraine) Brackey, and Wesley (Pamela) Brackey.

Donna also had 13 Grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren at the time of her death.

Donna was a strong individual who endured a tragic accident early in her adult life, but she did her best to overcome it to raise her 5 children in Thompson. She was very proud of how they all went on to succeed in their lives and how they grew her family.

Donna married Donald Anderson on January 25, 1976, and they made their home in Thompson for close to 50 years before she moved to the Lutheran Retirement home in Northwood, Iowa. Don and Donna traveled with friends to various parts of the United States. They spent several winters in Texas and made even more new friends. They eventually wanted to spend their later years remaining in Thompson, where they could be surrounded by their community. She especially enjoyed sitting on her front porch in the summertime and observing the town.

Donna loved to bake, and her family was very appreciative of that passion. She always remembered what everyone personally enjoyed, but she was especially famous for her brownie recipe. She enjoyed all her family, but a big smile was always evident when she was around the babies or little ones. This continued until the end of her life. She always enjoyed a good conversation, and her grandchildren could always count on a good one-liner whenever they visited.

Donna is preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy; son-in-law, Allen Hagenson; grandson, Christopher Nyguard; and great-granddaughter, Grace Lampman. Also, by her husband, Willis Brackey; her parents; her in-laws, Walter and Stella Anderson; and 6 of her siblings.

Donna is, and will always be, deeply missed by her husband and her family. They would like to thank the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood for the wonderful care she received over the last few years.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills has been entrusted to care for Donna and her family.