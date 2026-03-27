Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Across North Iowa This Weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa — The National Weather Service in Des Moines is warning of dangerous fire conditions across North Iowa today and Saturday, with a Red Flag Warning now in effect for much of the region.

Dry vegetation, low humidity, and increasing winds are creating an environment where fires could ignite easily and spread rapidly, officials said.

Conditions are expected to worsen through Friday afternoon and evening, particularly across central and southern portions of Iowa, where relative humidity values are dropping into the 20 percent range. Combined with breezy northwest winds, the setup is already considered critical for fire danger.

The situation intensifies Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday for counties including Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Franklin, Butler, Black Hawk, and surrounding areas in northern and northeastern Iowa.

Forecasters say southwest winds will increase to 20 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph. At the same time, humidity levels could fall as low as 15 percent, while temperatures continue to warm — a combination that significantly increases fire risk.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the National Weather Service warned.

Officials strongly advise against any outdoor burning during this period. Even small sparks — from equipment, vehicles, or discarded cigarettes — could quickly grow out of control under these conditions.

A Red Flag Warning indicates that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or imminent. The combination of strong winds, low humidity, and dry fuels can lead to extreme and fast-moving fire behavior.

Residents are urged to use caution, avoid activities that could create sparks, and report any signs of fire immediately.

Further updates will be provided as conditions evolve.