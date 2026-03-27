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Garner Receives Catalyst Grant to Remodel a Historic Building

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: March 26, 2026

Improvements are about to be made to the old Ben Franklin storefront at 390 State Street in Garner. Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that a Catalyst Grant Development Agreement has been reached to begin remodeling and improvements to the building.

Travis and Brady Baker have been making plans on how the facility can be remodeled and updated which will be a benefit to the community and the business sector.

The building is not without it’s challenges not the least of which is age.

Work is expected to begin soon on the old dime store building that was once one of the few remaining Ben Franklin stores in Iowa.

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: March 26, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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