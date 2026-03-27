Lichtsinn RV Owner Says Employees Play Crucial Role in Award Winning Success

Lichtsinn RV has been recognized as the number one dealer of all motorhomes in the state of Iowa for 2025. This represents the 24th consecutive year that Lichtsinn RV has been awarded Iowa’s top selling motorhome retailer.

Lichtsinn RV earned this title of “Number One Motorhome Dealer in Iowa” with combined Class A, Class B and Class C motorized categories. Lichtsinn RV has also been recognized by Winnebago Industries as the top Dealer of Winnebago Motorhomes in North America each year since 2015.

Owner Ron Lichtsinn said that employees play a crucial role in the success of the company. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/03/Licht-1.wav

Vice President and General Manager Heidi Thompson agreed.

A crucial point in successful management is finding the employees who truly believe in the product, the service, and the mission of the company and both feel they have that with their employees.

Lichtsinn also believes in delivering a high quality product to the consumer.

In 2025, the Class C Newmar Freedom Aire was added to the Lichtsinn RV lineup to provide further options for guests in the premium RV market. Lichtsinn RV helps people purchase new Winnebago and Newmar Freedom Aire motor homes and various brands of pre-owned RVs. Lichtsinn RV is also the largest Winnebago Parts Dealer in the United States, offers the full-line of Newmar RV parts and provides RV service to guests across the country.

There are those who say that Lichtsinn RV has the advantage of being close to Winnebago Industries, but Ron Lichtsinn disagrees.

The state recognition is awarded by Statistical Surveys, Inc., a premier provider of market share data and consumer demographic insights, located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Combined sales of all motor home brands sold in Iowa are included in the statistics.