Severe Weather Awareness Week Highlights Hail and Wind Safety

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, today’s focus is on staying safe during severe thunderstorms that bring damaging winds and large hail.

The National Weather Service emphasizes that knowing where to take shelter can make a critical difference when storms move through Iowa. During high winds, residents are safest indoors, positioned in an interior room on the lowest level of their home and away from windows. Flying debris and broken glass pose significant risks during these events.

Strong winds can also lead to property damage, particularly from falling trees and branches. Officials recommend trimming loose or weakened limbs ahead of storms and avoiding parking vehicles near trees when severe weather is expected.

Hail presents an additional hazard during thunderstorms. Large hailstones can cause injury and significant damage to vehicles, roofs, and windows. Residents are encouraged to move vehicles into garages or under cover when possible and remain indoors during hailstorms. If caught outside, protecting your head and seeking immediate shelter is critical.

Emergency management officials stress the importance of having a plan in place before storms develop. Being prepared and knowing your safe location ahead of time can help reduce injuries and improve overall safety during severe weather.

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues to highlight different hazards each day, encouraging Iowans to stay informed and prepared throughout the storm season.