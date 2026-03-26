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Cerro Gordo County, IA: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 10:00AM CDT to SAT 9:00PM CDT
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Cerro Gordo County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Franklin County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Hancock County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Humboldt County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Kossuth County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Winnebago County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Worth County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Wright County, IA: Special Weather Statement
Local News

Police Respond to Standoff Situation in Mason City

Jared Allen Jared Allen17 hours agoLast Updated: March 26, 2026

MASON CITY, IA — Law enforcement is currently responding to a standoff involving a wanted individual at a residence in Mason City.

According to the Mason City Police Department, officers are on scene at 221 8th Street Southeast, where a suspect has refused to surrender. Authorities say the individual may be armed.

As a precaution, nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place while officers work to resolve the situation. The area surrounding the residence has been blocked off, and officials say there is little threat to those outside the immediate area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting, including the North Iowa Special Operations Group.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area and not attempt to approach the scene so officers can focus on safely handling the situation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Jared Allen Jared Allen17 hours agoLast Updated: March 26, 2026
Jared Allen

Jared Allen

Weather enthusiast, father, husband and radio guy for KIOW and KHAM! Northiowanow.com website editor.
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