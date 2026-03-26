Police Respond to Standoff Situation in Mason City

MASON CITY, IA — Law enforcement is currently responding to a standoff involving a wanted individual at a residence in Mason City.

According to the Mason City Police Department, officers are on scene at 221 8th Street Southeast, where a suspect has refused to surrender. Authorities say the individual may be armed.

As a precaution, nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place while officers work to resolve the situation. The area surrounding the residence has been blocked off, and officials say there is little threat to those outside the immediate area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting, including the North Iowa Special Operations Group.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area and not attempt to approach the scene so officers can focus on safely handling the situation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.