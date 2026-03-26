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Obituaries

Marshall Thompson

Lake Mills

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: March 26, 2026

Marshall A. Thompson, 88, Lake Mills, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Lake Mills Care Center. He will be cremated and no services will be held, per his request. Memorials made be sent to Hospice of North Iowa, Mason City.

Marshall was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Winnebago County, Iowa. He attended country school and graduated from Lake Mills High School. He married Mary Eenhuis, Forest City, on Oct. 30, 1960. They moved to Lake Mills in 1966.

Marshall is survived by his daughter, Sherylee Gasper, Lake Mills; son, Travis, Lake Mills; grandchildren: Tyler Cardarella-Gasper and his wife, Nicole, Minneapolis, Minn.; Marissa Gasper, Lake Mills; and Corey Knutson; two great-granddaughters: Aurora and Morrigan Knutson, Washingon; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by wife, Mary; his parents, Edith and Arthur Thompson; brother, Steven; and son-in-law, Terry Gasper.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: March 26, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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