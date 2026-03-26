Greater Mason City Chamber Celebrates Agriculture at 44th Annual Ag Breakfast

MASON CITY, IA — The Greater Mason City Chamber of Commerce’s Agribusiness Committee hosted its 44th Annual Ag Breakfast on March 26, drawing a crowd of more than 350 attendees in a strong show of support for North Iowa’s agricultural community.

The annual event was made possible by the efforts of 36 sponsors and 55 volunteers, underscoring the widespread community backing for one of the region’s longstanding traditions. Youth engagement remained a key highlight, with more than 60 local FFA members and agriculture students from North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) participating in the program.

Several individuals were recognized for their contributions and achievements in agriculture. Marcus Spotts was named Farmer of the Year, while Ellie Harms of the West Fork FFA Chapter received the FFA Rising Star Award. The Chamber also awarded a newly established scholarship for FFA and 4-H seniors, with this year’s honor going to Grace Schmitt of the Rockford FFA Chapter.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig joined attendees in celebrating the event and emphasized the vital role agriculture plays across North Iowa and the state as a whole.

The program featured a panel discussion moderated by Jenn Arndt of Roots – Nutrition Counseling & More. Panelists included Andrea Evelsizer of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, Steve Strasheim of Twisted River Farm, Laura Cunningham of SkyView Market, and Elmarie Nel of Clarion Locker, who shared insights on local food systems, sustainability, and the future of agriculture in the region.

The Ag Breakfast continues to serve as a cornerstone event in North Iowa, bringing together producers, students, businesses, and community members to celebrate the region’s agricultural heritage while promoting education, collaboration, and ongoing engagement.