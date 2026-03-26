Garner Moves Forward in the Budget Process

The Garner City Council has begun to set up hearings for public input on the Fiscal Year 27 budget. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that he wants public input on how tax dollars are spent.

The city has been working on the framework since the early part of this year and takes into consideration the needs of the residents and businesses of the community.

The good news for residents of the city is that the levy remains the same again this year.

The budget public hearing is April 14th at 5pm.