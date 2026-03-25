Winnebago Industries Announces 2nd Quarter Fiscal Results

Winnebago Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, today reported financial results for the Fiscal 2026 second quarter ended February 28, 2026.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Summary

Net revenues of $657.4 million compared to $620.2 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025

Gross profit of $85.6 million, representing 13.0% gross margin, compared to $83.1 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025

Net income of $4.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share; adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.27 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.19 in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025

Adjusted EBITDA of $24.4 million, up 7.0% year-over-year

CEO Commentary

“Our team delivered a solid quarter and executed with diligence in a challenging market,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe. “Dealers remain focused on profitable cash flow and disciplined inventory, and we are managing the business with that sentiment in mind. While seasonal factors and unfavorable winter weather tempered retail activity during the quarter, several segments still showed signs of resilience. As we move through Fiscal 2026, we continue to prioritize operational execution and strengthening the fundamentals of the business. Our premium branded diversified portfolio continues to help navigate variability across categories, and we are executing each business with a clear focus on prudent inventory management, product innovation, profitability and cash flow.

“Consistent with our capital allocation framework, we took proactive steps during the quarter to improve our capital structure, redeeming $100 million of our outstanding Senior Secured Notes, demonstrating our commitment to further strengthening our balance sheet.

“As we move beyond the winter selling season into the seasonally stronger spring and summer months, new products and cost management actions implemented this year are expected to support our performance anticipated in the second half. We believe this approach positions the business for healthier, more resilient growth in the future. Our outlook reflects that measured view. However, it remains subject to recent macro events and the duration and severity of their potential effects, including impacts on commodity prices and other factors that could influence consumer sentiment and demand,” Happe said.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Net revenues were $657.4 million, an increase of 6.0% compared to $620.2 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, driven primarily by selective price adjustments and product mix, partially offset by lower unit volume.

Gross profit was $85.6 million, an increase of 2.9% compared to $83.1 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025. Gross profit margin decreased 40 basis points in the quarter to 13.0%, primarily as a result of product mix, partially offset by selective price adjustments.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1.9% to $68.4 million from $69.7 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, primarily driven by cost reduction initiatives.

Operating income improved 50.7% to $11.8 million from $7.8 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025.

Net income was $4.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.27, an increase of 42.1%, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.19 in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $24.4 million, an increase of 7.0%, compared to $22.8 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Segments Summary

Towable RV

Three Months Ended

($, in millions) February 28, 2026 March 1, 2025 Change(1)

Net revenues $ 262.4 $ 288.2 (9.0 )% Operating income $ 11.1 $ 12.7 (12.2 )% Operating income margin 4.2 % 4.4 % (20) bps

(1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.

Net revenues decreased primarily due to a shift in product mix toward lower price-point models and lower unit volume, partially offset by selective price adjustments.

Operating income margin decreased primarily due to volume deleverage and product mix, largely offset by selective price adjustments and cost containment initiatives.

Motorhome RV

Three Months Ended ($, in millions) February 28, 2026 March 1, 2025 Change(1) Net revenues $ 304.7 $ 235.6 29.3 % Operating income (loss) $ 7.5 $ (0.6 ) NM Operating income margin 2.4 % (0.3 )% 270 bps

(1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.

NM: Not meaningful.

Net revenues increased primarily due to higher unit volume driven by new products, partially offset by product mix.

Operating income margin increased primarily due to volume leverage.

Marine

Three Months Ended

($, in millions) February 28, 2026 March 1, 2025 Change(1)

Net revenues $ 79.2 $ 81.7 (3.0 )% Operating income $ 2.9 $ 5.4 (46.2 )% Operating income margin 3.7 % 6.6 % (300) bps

(1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.

Net revenues decreased primarily due to lower unit volume and product mix, partially offset by selective price adjustments.

Operating income decreased primarily due to higher warranty expense and volume deleverage.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.4 million compared to $181.7 million at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2026 and $174.0 million at the end of Fiscal 2025. The decrease primarily reflects the $100.0 million Senior Secured Note redemption completed in the second quarter of Fiscal 2026. As of February 28, 2026, total outstanding debt was $442.3 million, which included $450.0 million of debt, net of debt issuance costs of $7.7 million. Working capital was $403.5 million as of February 28, 2026 compared to $465.1 million at the end of Fiscal 2025. Cash flow provided by operations was $0.6 million in the first half of Fiscal 2026, a significant improvement compared to the same period last year. The Company’s gross leverage ratio improved to 3.2x as of February 28, 2026 from 4.0x as of November 29, 2025. Net leverage ratio as of February 28, 2026 was 2.9x.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On March 18, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share payable on April 29, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2026.

Outlook

For calendar year 2026, Winnebago Industries expects North American RV wholesale shipments in the range of 315,000 to 345,000 units. Based on this outlook, the current business environment, and results in the first half of the fiscal year, Winnebago Industries is maintaining its revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, while updating reported EPS as follows:

Consolidated net revenues in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion;

Reported earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.50 to $2.20 compared to the Company’s prior expectations for reported earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.40 to $2.10; and

Adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $2.10 to $2.80(1).

The Company’s outlook takes into account prevailing trends in the RV sector, including the current policy and trade environment, competitive dynamics, shifts in consumer preferences, and key macroeconomic factors that may influence overall demand.

“Our focus remains on disciplined execution in Fiscal 2026 and controlling what we can,” Happe said. “We are advancing our product roadmaps, driving continued progress in our Winnebago-branded RV businesses, and meaningfully improving the margin profile and retail share trends of our Motorhome RV segment. The value of our diversified platform, combined with the operational work already underway, positions us to navigate ongoing market volatility and build a more resilient earnings profile over time. While the external environment remains quite uncertain, we’re confident in the foundation we’ve built and the actions within our control.”

Q2 FY 2026 Conference Call

Winnebago Industries, Inc. will discuss second quarter of Fiscal 2026 earnings results during a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time today. Members of the news media, investors and the general public are invited to access a live broadcast of the conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides via the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.wgo.net . The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .