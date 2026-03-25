Lichtsinn RV Recognized as The Top Motorhome Dealer In Iowa for 24th Consecutive Year

Lichtsinn RV has been recognized as the number one dealer of all motorhomes in the state of Iowa for 2025. This represents the 24th consecutive year that Lichtsinn RV has been awarded Iowa’s top selling motorhome retailer.

Lichtsinn RV earned this title of “Number one Motorhome Dealer in Iowa” with combined Class A, Class B and Class C motorized categories. Lichtsinn RV has also been recognized by Winnebago Industries as the top Dealer of Winnebago Motorhomes in North America each year since 2015.

“Supporting the Lichtsinn family of RV owners through every step of their RV journey, from purchase and delivery to long-term ownership, is at the heart of what we do,” said owner, Ron Lichtsinn. “This commitment extends well beyond Iowa, connecting us with RVers nationwide. We take great pride in our team’s dedication to outstanding service, and this recognition is a reflection of their efforts. As we celebrate our 50th dealership anniversary this year, it’s another meaningful reminder of our ongoing commitment to RV owners across the country.”

In 2025, the Class C Newmar Freedom Aire was added to the Lichtsinn RV lineup to provide further options for guests in the premium RV market. Lichtsinn RV helps people purchase new Winnebago and Newmar Freedom Aire motor homes and various brands of pre-owned RVs. Lichtsinn RV is also the largest Winnebago Parts Dealer in the United States, offers the full-line of Newmar RV parts and provides RV service to guests across the country.

This state recognition is awarded by Statistical Surveys, Inc., a premier provider of market share data and consumer demographic insights, located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Combined sales of all motor home brands sold in Iowa are included in the statistics.