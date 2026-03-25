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KIOW Prep of the Week March 25

Forest City Senior Lexi Isebrand

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: March 25, 2026

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from Forest City High School. Lexi Isebrand had a great week on the track for the Indians. At the Humboldt Indoor Meet, Isebrand finished first in the 60 meter hurdles, third in the 200 meters, fourth in the high jump, and was part of the team that took third in the shuttle hurdle relay. Those results helped the Indians finish second as a team at the meet. Congratulations to Lexi Isebrand of Forest City, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: March 25, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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