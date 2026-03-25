Ernst Recognized for Championing Renewable Fuels

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) was recognized with Growth Energy’s America’s Fuel Award for her work promoting renewable fuels to increase U.S. energy independence and lower prices at the pump.

Ernst has been a leading advocate for homegrown, Iowa biofuels, securing access to E15 for the summer driving months, while continuing the call for permanent, nationwide availability that would lower costs and increase demand for Iowa crops.

“I’ve spent years championing Iowa biofuels, and I’m truly honored to be recognized for that work,” said Ernst. “Homegrown energy is good for America’s economy, national security, and our rural communities. I will continue the charge to secure permanent, year-round E15 to expand choice at the pump and improve energy affordability.”