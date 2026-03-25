Heritage Park to Host a Saturday Easter Egg Hunt

A big Easter Egg Hunt is about to begin this Saturday for area children at Heritage Park in south Forest City. The festivities will start with gates opening at 11 am on Highway 69 south.

The first hunt will start at noon for the kids ages 1-5. The second hunt starts at 1 pm for ages 6-9 The final hunt for ages 10 and above will commence at 1:30. A special needs “egg hunt” will follow each of the events.

Crafts and games will be offered in the Winnebago Legacy Building during the event and the “Bunny Shop” will be open for those who find the Bonus Eggs during activities.

This Saturday event is brought to our community by Gold Eagle Coop, NSB Banks, Just for Kix Dance Studio, and the volunteers of Heritage Park!