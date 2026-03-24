Workshop in Mason City to Explore Patent Process for Entrepreneurs

MASON CITY, Iowa — Entrepreneurs and small business owners in North Iowa will have an opportunity to learn more about patents and protecting their ideas at an upcoming workshop hosted at NIACC.

The free session, titled around patent basics and strategy, will be held Tuesday, April 7 from noon to 1 p.m. at the NIACC Pappajohn Center, Room 117.

The workshop will be led by Patent Agent Stosch Sabo, who brings more than a decade of experience, including work on over 400 patents during his time at IBM. Sabo will cover key topics including the patent application process, costs, timelines, benefits, limitations, and strategies for both new and established businesses.

Organizers say the event is designed for anyone considering launching a business or looking to better understand how patents can fit into their current operations.

Space for the workshop is limited, and registration is required to attend.