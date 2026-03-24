The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/24/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view thew meeting by clicking the highlighted link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:02 A.M. Public Hearing for Annexation and Reclassification reports for DD 41.

3. Consider for approval Annexation and Reclassification reports for DD 41.

4. 9:10 A.M. Public Hearing for Annexation and Reclassification reports for DD 111.

5. Consider for approval Annexation and Reclassification reports for DD 111.

6. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

7. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

8. Consider for approval Resolution Authorizing the Closure of County Bridge G-17-N1.

9. Canvass First Tier Special City Election.

10. Open Forum.

11. Consider for approval County claims.

12. Consider for approval Payroll claims.