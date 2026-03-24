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Plea Deal Reached in Cerro Gordo County Child Abuse Case

Jared Allen Jared Allen59 minutes agoLast Updated: March 24, 2026
Court Gavel on desk

MASON CITY, Iowa — A plea agreement has been reached in a Cerro Gordo County case involving allegations of sexual abuse of two children.

Darwin Lopez Palma, 41, of Mason City, has entered an Alford plea to one count of lascivious acts with a child. An Alford plea means the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence that could lead to a conviction at trial.

Lopez Palma was originally charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Authorities allege the offenses involved sex acts with two children in Mason City between April 2024 and April 2025.

Under the plea agreement, Lopez Palma will now await sentencing, which is scheduled for May 4.

Jared Allen Jared Allen59 minutes agoLast Updated: March 24, 2026
Jared Allen

Jared Allen

Weather enthusiast, father, husband and radio guy for KIOW and KHAM! Northiowanow.com website editor.
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