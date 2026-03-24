Plea Deal Reached in Cerro Gordo County Child Abuse Case

MASON CITY, Iowa — A plea agreement has been reached in a Cerro Gordo County case involving allegations of sexual abuse of two children.

Darwin Lopez Palma, 41, of Mason City, has entered an Alford plea to one count of lascivious acts with a child. An Alford plea means the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence that could lead to a conviction at trial.

Lopez Palma was originally charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Authorities allege the offenses involved sex acts with two children in Mason City between April 2024 and April 2025.

Under the plea agreement, Lopez Palma will now await sentencing, which is scheduled for May 4.