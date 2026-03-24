Mason City Man Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Criminal Mischief

MASON CITY, Iowa — A Mason City man has entered a guilty plea in connection to tens of thousands of dollars in property damage.

Nicholas Rush, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

According to law enforcement, Rush entered a home in the 1100 block of East State Street on July 31, 2025, and caused extensive damage throughout the residence. Authorities say the destruction included household goods, furniture, electronics, appliances, windows, doors, and drywall.

Court documents estimate the total damage at $58,547.38.