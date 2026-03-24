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Mason City Council Special Meeting for 3/24/26
The Mason City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:
Join from PC, Mac, iPad, or Android:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82562375667?pwd=IHKSg7bshLZF5FgHchAcOfzKFiYVKx.1;
The proposed agenda is as follows:
AGENDA
2nd SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
Our mission is to provide efficient and effective City services and infrastructure with sound fiscal policies that create an enjoyable quality of life in a safe and viable community
ROLL CALL –
ADOPT AGENDA –
PUBLIC HEARING-
- Public Hearing on Proposed Maximum Property Tax Levy
ACTION –
1. Administrator recommending approval Reso. setting a date for hearing on the proposed 2026-2027 Budget for the City of Mason City, Iowa
Adjournment