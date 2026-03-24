Mason City Council Special Meeting for 3/24/26

The Mason City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

Join from PC, Mac, iPad, or Android:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82562375667?pwd=IHKSg7bshLZF5FgHchAcOfzKFiYVKx.1;

The proposed agenda is as follows:

AGENDA

2nd SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Our mission is to provide efficient and effective City services and infrastructure with sound fiscal policies that create an enjoyable quality of life in a safe and viable community

ROLL CALL –

ADOPT AGENDA –

PUBLIC HEARING-