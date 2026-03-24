Lake Mills Discusses Siren Alerts

In many communities, the tornado sirens also serve as a daily warning device with noon and 6pm blasts to alert farmers and children of lunch and dinner times among other reasons. Lake Mills used to have that service according to City Clerk Diane Price who stated that city council was asked to address the issue.

Prior to the innovation of the cell phone, people relied on the sirens to remind them of the time of day and to call in farmers from the fields. The city will continue its resolution to keep them off unless in the event of an emergency.