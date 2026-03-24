Iowa Statewide Tornado Drill Set for Wednesday Morning

IOWA — Iowans are encouraged to practice their severe weather safety plans during the annual statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

The drill is part of Severe Weather Awareness efforts and is designed to help individuals, families, schools, and businesses prepare for tornado emergencies.

During the drill, alerts will be broadcast through the Emergency Alert System, including NOAA Weather Radio, television and radio stations, and cable systems. Outdoor warning sirens may also sound in some communities, and third-party alert apps could send notifications.

Emergency officials say the drill is an opportunity to practice where to go and what to do when a tornado warning is issued.

At home, residents are advised to go to a basement if available. If not, move to an interior room on the lowest floor, stay low, and cover up to protect from debris.

At school or work, individuals should follow established safety procedures, move to designated shelter areas, and stay away from windows.

If outdoors, officials recommend seeking sturdy shelter immediately. If no shelter is available, as a last resort, lie in a low-lying area and cover your head.

Officials stress that taking part in the drill can help save lives by ensuring people are prepared before severe weather strikes.

Residents are reminded that the Iowa statewide tornado drill will take place Wednesday, March 25 at 10 a.m.