Iowa DOT Announces New Spring Events in “Iowa’s America 250 Scenic Byways Road Trip” Series

AMES, Iowa — March 24, 2026 — Iowans will have new opportunities this spring to explore the state’s rich history as part of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s ongoing “Iowa’s America 250 Scenic Byways Road Trip” series.

The initiative, tied to the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary, highlights Iowa’s role in shaping the United States and celebrates the people, places, and stories that define the state’s heritage. The once-in-a-generation series features monthly educational presentations at historic locations along Iowa’s scenic byways.

Organizers have announced three additional events scheduled for April, May, and June, each offering a deeper look at Iowa’s cultural and historical significance.

The first spring event will take place Saturday, April 11, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek along the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway. Historian Barry Jurgensen will present “Iowa’s Underground Railroad Connections,” exploring the state’s ties to the Underground Railroad, including stories of conductors, safe houses, and the pursuit of freedom.

On Friday, May 1, the series moves to the Ames Public Library from 2:30 to 4 p.m. along the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway. A panel of experts will lead “Insights into Iowa’s Transportation History,” covering the evolution of travel in the state—from pre-settlement roads and early highway development to the Good Roads Movement and modern innovations. Additional presentations on Iowa’s railroad history will follow from 4 to 5 p.m.

The final spring event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Meskwaki Gymnasium in Tama along the Iowa Valley Scenic Byway. Jonathan Buffalo will present “Iowa and the Meskwaki Nation (1856–Present),” offering insight into the tribe’s history, culture, language, and natural resources, along with a tour of the Meskwaki Cultural Center.

All events are free and open to the public, with organizers encouraging Iowans of all ages to attend.

“The final presentations in our series reflect some of Iowa’s most significant moments and the role the state played in linking our past to our future,” said Brennan Dolan, cultural resources lead for the Iowa DOT. “The opportunities for the public to engage with some of the truly remarkable places, people, and histories that have shaped our state are unprecedented. We encourage everyone to soak these experiences in.”

The series has already drawn strong interest, with earlier events held in January, February, and March highlighting topics such as Iowaville’s early history, the legacy of Governor Larrabee’s Montauk home, and Fort Madison’s role in the War of 1812.

For more information about upcoming America 250 events across Iowa, visit the state’s official event website.

Travelers planning to attend are encouraged to check current road conditions through Iowa’s 511 system by visiting 511ia.org, calling 511, or using the 511 mobile app.