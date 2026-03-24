Day 2 of Iowa’s Severe Weather Awareness Week Highlights Tornado Safety

IOWA — As Severe Weather Awareness Week continues across Iowa, today’s focus turns to one of the most critical topics for residents: tornado safety. With spring approaching and severe weather season on the horizon, officials are urging Iowans to take time now to identify their safest place in the event of a tornado.

Emergency management experts emphasize that preparation can make all the difference when seconds count. The safest place during a tornado is a designated storm shelter or a basement. These areas provide the strongest protection from high winds and flying debris.

For those without access to a basement or storm shelter, officials recommend moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of the home. This space should be away from windows and exterior walls. Common safe spots include bathrooms, closets, or interior stairwells—areas that offer additional structural support and fewer risks from shattered glass.

“Knowing where you will go before a tornado warning is issued can save valuable time and lives,” officials say. “Every household should have a plan.”

Residents are encouraged to discuss tornado safety with their families and ensure everyone knows where to go at home, at work, or at school. Taking a few minutes today to identify a safe place could be a lifesaving decision when severe weather strikes.