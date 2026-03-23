Winnebago Board to Reclassify a Pair of Drainage Districts

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will hold their meeting on Tuesday with a number of items on the agenda. The first will come from drainage districts where a pair of them recently had work done. The board will now reclassify them and annex them into their proper districts. The first is in Drainage District 41 where a reclassification report will be given to the board for approval. The second is in Drainage District 111 where another reclassification report has been completed in preparation for an annexation.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will report on the state of the county’s secondary roads. He will also ask the board to approve a resolution authorizing the closure of a Newton Township county bridge located at 140th Avenue and 44th Street.

The board will canvas the recent Ward 1 City Council seat election before going to an open forum to allow for the public to voice their opinion on matters that may or may not be on the agenda. If they are not on the agenda, the board will not act on them but may choose to put them on a future agenda.

The board will address county and payroll claims before adjourning.