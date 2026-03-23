The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/23/26

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Utility Permit Application – ITCMW

c. Discussion/possible action – Fuel Station

d. Discussion/possible action – Plow Trucks

e. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Conservation Remodel Project

b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

d. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

1. DD #14 – Set Completion Hearing Date

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. DD 13/L-3 – Requested by Brandon Diedrich/Edward Bott & Donna Bott, Landowners

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Mark Tomlinson – Annual Review – Worth County Safety Manual

13. Building/Grounds

a.General

2 Discussion/possible action – custodian position opening

a. Maintenance

14. WINN-WORTH BETCO

15. Water/Wastewater

a.Discussion/possible action – Mowing Bids

16. Department Head Discussion

17. Budget Discussion

18. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power, Thompson – April 13 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Public Hearing – Proposed FY 26/27 Property Tax Levy Public Hearing – March 23 – 10:00

A.M.

c. Set Hearing Date – FY27 Budget – March 30

d. Public Hearing and Contract Award (342nd/Fir Ave) – March 30

e. DD #10 Annexation and Reclassification Hearing – March 30 – 9:30 A.M.

f. DD #14 Reclassification Hearing – March 30 – 10:15 A.M.

Adjourn

The County Board of Supervisors meets regularly on Monday mornings. All meetings are open to the public unless, for

purposes described in Code of Iowa Chapter 21, a closed meeting is necessary or advisable to protect the interests of

individuals or the county. Agenda appointments from the public shall be requested in writing through the Worth County

Auditor’s Office by 12:00 Noon on the previous Thursday. The Board of Supervisors determines scheduling of public

requests per the Board Meeting Policy.

All times listed on the agenda, except the starting time, are tentative.