The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/23/26
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Utility Permit Application – ITCMW
c. Discussion/possible action – Fuel Station
d. Discussion/possible action – Plow Trucks
e. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
1. DD #14 – Set Completion Hearing Date
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD 13/L-3 – Requested by Brandon Diedrich/Edward Bott & Donna Bott, Landowners
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Mark Tomlinson – Annual Review – Worth County Safety Manual
13. Building/Grounds
a.General
2 Discussion/possible action – custodian position opening
a. Maintenance
14. WINN-WORTH BETCO
15. Water/Wastewater
a.Discussion/possible action – Mowing Bids
16. Department Head Discussion
17. Budget Discussion
18. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power, Thompson – April 13 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Public Hearing – Proposed FY 26/27 Property Tax Levy Public Hearing – March 23 – 10:00
A.M.
c. Set Hearing Date – FY27 Budget – March 30
d. Public Hearing and Contract Award (342nd/Fir Ave) – March 30
e. DD #10 Annexation and Reclassification Hearing – March 30 – 9:30 A.M.
f. DD #14 Reclassification Hearing – March 30 – 10:15 A.M.
Adjourn
The County Board of Supervisors meets regularly on Monday mornings. All meetings are open to the public unless, for
purposes described in Code of Iowa Chapter 21, a closed meeting is necessary or advisable to protect the interests of
individuals or the county. Agenda appointments from the public shall be requested in writing through the Worth County
Auditor’s Office by 12:00 Noon on the previous Thursday. The Board of Supervisors determines scheduling of public
requests per the Board Meeting Policy.
All times listed on the agenda, except the starting time, are tentative.