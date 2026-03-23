The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/23/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/912834965
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
9:45 a.m. Consider approval of Corwith Public Library non-resident trustee
9:50 a.m. Discuss verbiage on sitings and setbacks pertaining to windmill, solar, and data center projects
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:15 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
10:30 a.m. *Annexation of lands hearing with landowners of DD #97
Consider annexation of lands report for DD #97
10:45 a.m. *Reclassification of lands hearing for DD #97
Consider commissioner’s report of reclassification of lands for DD #97
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item