The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/23/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/912834965

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

9:45 a.m. Consider approval of Corwith Public Library non-resident trustee

9:50 a.m. Discuss verbiage on sitings and setbacks pertaining to windmill, solar, and data center projects

Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:15 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Consider drainage invoices

10:30 a.m. *Annexation of lands hearing with landowners of DD #97

Consider annexation of lands report for DD #97

10:45 a.m. *Reclassification of lands hearing for DD #97

Consider commissioner’s report of reclassification of lands for DD #97

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item