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North Iowa Schools to Hold Public Hearing on Tax Levy

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: March 23, 2026

The North Iowa Community Schools will hold a public hearing on Wednesday at 6pm. It will be in the High School Media Center in Buffalo Center. The meeting will discuss the 2026-2027 proposed property tax levy who’s rate is forecast to be 9.25732 per $1,000 of evaluation. That’s down from the present fiscal year of 10.05 per $1,000 of evaluation. The board will hear public comment along with receiving written and oral comments.

The district patrons are invited to attend.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: March 23, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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