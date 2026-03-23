North Iowa Schools to Hold Public Hearing on Tax Levy

The North Iowa Community Schools will hold a public hearing on Wednesday at 6pm. It will be in the High School Media Center in Buffalo Center. The meeting will discuss the 2026-2027 proposed property tax levy who’s rate is forecast to be 9.25732 per $1,000 of evaluation. That’s down from the present fiscal year of 10.05 per $1,000 of evaluation. The board will hear public comment along with receiving written and oral comments.

The district patrons are invited to attend.