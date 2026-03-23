Lightning Safety in Focus as Severe Weather Awareness Week Begins in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Severe Weather Awareness Week is underway across Iowa, with Monday’s focus centered on lightning safety.

Officials are reminding Iowans that lightning can strike quickly and without warning, making awareness and quick action critical. A key safety message being emphasized is simple: if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

“When thunder roars, go indoors” remains the primary guidance. Experts urge residents not to wait until rain begins, as lightning can strike miles away from a storm.

Lightning is a threat with every thunderstorm, and the safest place to be is inside a fully enclosed building or a hard-topped vehicle with the windows up. Once indoors, individuals should remain there for at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder is heard.

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues through Friday, highlighting different hazards each day. Iowans are encouraged to stay weather-aware and review their safety plans throughout the week.

For more information and safety tips, follow WeatherIowa and local National Weather Service offices.