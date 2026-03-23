Lake Mills Clinic Recognized

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC are proud to announce Stephanie Lorenson of North Iowa Wellness Clinic in Lake Mills, Iowa as the March 2026 Entrepreneur of the Month.

With more than 25 years of experience as a nurse practitioner, Stephanie Lorenson has seen firsthand what happens when healthcare focuses on quick fixes rather than root causes. Her answer to that frustration is North Iowa Wellness Clinic, a practice built around the belief that every patient deserves to be truly heard, thoroughly evaluated, and treated as a whole person.

North Iowa Wellness Clinic combines traditional and holistic healthcare, with a primary focus on hormone therapy, thyroid management, and weight loss. Rather than reaching for a prescription pad at the first sign of symptoms, Stephanie takes a different approach: she listens. “I want to get to the root cause of your symptoms,” she explains. “We do that through thorough assessment, lab work, and actually truly listening to the patient.” That means asking questions about sleep, diet, stress, and lifestyle — and then running what she calls “functional lab work,” looking beyond standard panels to examine hormone levels, vitamin D, ferritin, magnesium, and a comprehensive thyroid panel.