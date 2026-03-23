Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Celebrates National Agriculture Day

With a fundamental role in teaching, research and extension, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach reflects this year’s National Agriculture Day theme, “Agriculture: Together We Grow.” All year long, ISU Extension and Outreach provides research-based information and resources to engage Iowa’s farmers, producers and agribusinesses in educational opportunities that support both profitability and sustainability.

Observed on March 24, 2026, National Agriculture Day recognizes the essential contributions of farmers and agriculture in everyday life. In Iowa, agriculture plays a central role as a leading producer of food and feed and as a driver of the state’s economic strength and stability.

Specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach work alongside farmers, landowners and agribusinesses to address emerging challenges, improve decision-making and strengthen the future of Iowa agriculture. Jay Harmon, associate dean in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director for agriculture and natural resources with ISU Extension and Outreach, emphasized extension’s role in supporting the state’s agricultural workforce.

“Our organization is driven by the needs of farmers and the state of Iowa. We work to make a difference through education so Iowans and those beyond can use research-based knowledge to make wise decisions,” he said. “By partnering with the agricultural community, we promote farm sustainability, strengthen the economy and support a healthy environment for all Iowans.”

Extension’s impact

In 2025, ISU Extension and Outreach Agriculture and Natural Resources:

Connected with nearly 180,000 people through 5,513 in-person and virtual meetings, workshops and field days

people through in-person and virtual meetings, workshops and field days Reached approximately 8.5 million website visitors

website visitors Recorded nearly 800,000 publication downloads from the ISU Extension Store

Programs addressed the needs of crop and livestock farmers, specialty crop growers, natural resource stewards, agribusinesses, communities and consumers.

To learn more about how ISU Extension and Outreach supports Iowa agriculture, read the 2025 Agriculture and Natural Resources Impact Report, which highlights work in: