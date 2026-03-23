Feenstra Announces 2026 Congressional Art Competition for Iowa Students

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced that high school students across Iowa’s 4th Congressional District are invited to submit their artwork for the 2026 Congressional Art Competition. This competition is conducted by members of the U.S. House of Representatives to encourage students from across the country to express their artistic talents.

One winner will have the opportunity to attend a congressional reception honoring artwork from across the country in Washington, D.C. The winner will also have his/her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

“I’m excited to launch the Congressional Art Competition for students in the 4th District—an opportunity to showcase their creativity and have their artwork displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol for visitors across the country to see. This competition empowers young artists to express themselves, represent our community, and engage with the federal government in a meaningful way,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I encourage all interested students to submit their work by the April 24th deadline to our District Director, Abby Vander Werf. I look forward to reviewing the submissions and seeing this outstanding art displayed in Washington, D.C.”

Artwork will be judged based on the following criteria:

Originality Concept Technique Creativity Representation of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

Submissions may be made by emailing a minimum of two pictures of the artwork to Abby Vander Werf at [email protected] . Submitted artwork photos must be clear and taken from multiple angles. The artist should take pictures in a well-lit environment.

All artwork submissions are due April 24, 2026, at 5 PM CT.

All questions can be directed to Abby Vander Werf at [email protected] or 712-422-2696. Further instructions and rules related to the art piece itself can be found HERE. Students must include a student release form with their artwork submission to be considered, which can be found by clicking HERE.