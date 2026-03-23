Arnold “Arnie” D. Shaw, 77, of Meservey, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Funeral services for Arnold Shaw will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Thornton United Methodist Church, 404 Maple Street in Thornton, with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Burial will take place at the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Thornton United Methodist Church, 404 Maple Street in Thornton, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.