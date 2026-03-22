Sunday Talk: Rowley on Second Funnel Week

This week, the Iowa Capitol saw visits by the Iowa Beverage Association, the Cattlemen, the Iowa Food System Coalition, and the Learning Disabilities Association, among many others.

Now in the final phase of this year’s legislative session, the deadline for bills passing out of committee (2nd Funnel) was March 20th. As we came to the end of the second funnel week, here is a brief recap on some bills of interest:

HF 2538, a bill relating to the discipline of students enrolled in school districts, charter schools, and innovation zone schools who exhibit disorderly conduct in the classroom, and authorizing teachers to request a meeting of a student’s individualized education program team, was passed in the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday in a 15-0 vote. This bill is now eligible for debate.

HF 863, a bill that modifies the prohibition on displaying or reflecting solid blue lights while operating a vessel in waters of the natural resource commission’s jurisdiction, was passed through the Senate Natural Resources Committee.

HF 2628, a bill that would allow a minor driver (14-18) whose special driving permit has been suspended to receive an instruction permit if otherwise eligible, unanimously passed through Transportation Committee.

SF 2379 is the Attorney General’s Omnibus Bill addressing several initiatives: it allows victim’s counselors to share information with law enforcement when there is an immediate risk of serious harm or death to the victim or someone else, and allows prosecutors and victims to seek no-contact order extensions against people convicted of sex offenses for as long as needed, including the victim’s lifetime. This bill requires registered sex offenders to notify the sheriff’s office in three days (not five) of any change in residence, employment, or vehicle use. It also preserves sexual assault examination kits without charge for 20 years, or the lifetime of the victim if the victim is a minor. It also ensures prosecutors have the tools to keep the public safe if a defendant is found not competent to stand trial nor likely to be restore competency. This bill passed in the Senate 42-0.

I want to thank all of you who have contacted me and I look forward to serving you this session.

My best form of contact is email at [email protected] or by cell (712) 330-5596.

Make it a great week!

Senator Dave Rowley, District 5