Sunday Talk: Guth on the 10th Legislative Week

We have now been in session for 10 weeks and have reached the second funnel. That means any bill not passed out of one chamber and committee in the second chamber will not advance. I ran HF 620 through subcommittee and full committee this week. This bill is about the production of psilocybin and administering it to persons with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Psilocybin is a kind of mushroom that when taken in the proper dose, allows a person with PTSD to be walked through a traumatic memory and change how their brain responds to that memory. This bill sets up a system that requires a counselor to be with a patient during the whole time of treatment, perhaps as long as six hours. Because this substance is restricted by the federal government there is not a lot of data on it yet. Some states have pushed ahead with the use of psilocybin and seem to be having good responses. They have reported success in greatly reducing the effects of PTSD with very few treatments, sometimes only one day. HF 978 deals with rules to cultivate, license, and administer psilocybin. While we have much to learn about this treatment, we hope to be able to offer hope to those suffering from PTSD. Another bill we worked on this week is HF 2694, which deals with the emergency powers of the governor. It would prohibit the governor from closing places of worship or business, or regulate conduct within a private residence or require a vaccination. An amendment was added to HF 2694 that would prevent a government shutdown if a budget is not passed by defaulting to the previous year’s budget. While this sounds like a good idea on the surface, I believe that we should require the legislature to pass a budget every year. I can see a time when the legislature just gives up working on a budget because we know the default is last year’s budget. You may have heard that Iowa has a very high cancer rate when compared to other states. We have to wonder if that is related to agriculture in this state. A study was released recently involving over 89,000 farmers from Iowa and North Carolina. This study included more than 31,000 pesticide applicators, 4,900 commercial pesticide applicators and nearly 21,000 spouses of private applicators. I’m sure many of my readers were a part of that study. Farmers were an important part of the study because they can identify the pesticides they use and were exposed to at rates higher than the rest of the population. This study did not show an increased likelihood of cancer in farmers. It actually showed 13 percent fewer cases of cancer among farmers than in the general population. This would suggest there are other factors that contribute to Iowan’s cancer rates. Things like lifestyle, binge drinking, diet, and radon levels. Last year, the legislature appropriated $1 million to the UIHC (University of Iowa Heath Care) to help us get more information and provide policy recommendations. While the first part of the report was released in February, the final report will be released in June 2026 with additional data. These reports will continue to assist us as we look at ways to support Iowa’s population and health care and provide us with information on the best ways to move forward. “Freedom isn’t free. It shouldn’t be a bragging point that ‘Oh, I don’t get involved in politics,’ as if that makes someone cleaner. No, that makes you derelict of duty in a republic. Liars and panderers in government would have a much harder time of it if so many people didn’t insist on their right to remain ignorant and blindly agreeable.” – Bill Maher