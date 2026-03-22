Sunday Talk: Feenstra on National Agriculture Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: Celebrating our farmers during National Agriculture Week,\u00a0restoring accountability in taxpayer funded programs, and a new edition of Farm Bill Friday.\u00a0That and more\u00a0\u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCELEBRATING OUR FARMERS DURING NATIONAL AGRICULTURE WEEK!\r\nThis week we celebrate National Agriculture Week\u2014honoring the farmers who feed and fuel our country.\r\n\r\nRepresenting one of the largest agricultural districts in the nation is an honor.\r\n\r\nFrom working with USDA leaders to fighting for Iowa producers in the Farm Bill, I will always stand up for our farmers.\r\n\r\nToday and every day, we thank them for their work to keep America fed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPPORTING OUR LOCAL CONVENIENCE STORES AND MAIN STREET BUSINESSES\r\nThis week, I met with Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer of Casey\u2019s General Stores.\r\n\r\nWe had a great conversation about key challenges facing Iowa\u2019s convenience stores.\r\n\r\nOur local convenience stores fuel Main Street, and I\u2019m committed to ensuring Iowans have access to safe, affordable options that support local business owners.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRESTORING TRUST AND ACCOUNTABILITY IN TAXPAYER FUNDED PROGRAMS\r\nThis week, I voted to pass the\u00a0Deporting Fraudsters Act.\r\n\r\nI\u2019m proud to cosponsor this important legislation to safeguard taxpayer dollars and hold criminal aliens who knowingly defraud those dollars accountable.\r\n\r\nThis bill would ensure fraudsters caught stealing from Americans are deported and barred from returning.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCELEBRATING OUR EGG PRODUCERS AND POULTRY FARMERS!\r\nYesterday\u00a0was National Poultry Day!\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s an honor to represent the largest egg-producing district in the nation and bring our producers\u2019 priorities to Washington.\r\n\r\nI\u2019ll continue fighting for our egg producers, poultry farmers, and their families.\r\n\r\nI hope you will join me in recognizing\u00a0the hard work of poultry producers across the country and all they contribute to Iowa agriculture.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDELIVERING RELIABLE, AFFORDABLE, AND ACCESSIBLE POWER TO IOWANS\r\nThis week, I met with Matt Washburn of the Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative and the Mid-West Electric Consumers Association.\r\n\r\nWe had a productive discussion on the importance of hydropower and the federal power program\u2014and how to best leverage these resources to deliver reliable, affordable energy for Iowans.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF PHYSICIANS IN IOWA\u2019S RURAL COMMUNITIES\r\nHappy Match Day to our future doctors!\r\n\r\nToday, medical students across the country learn where they\u2019ll train for residency\u2014a major milestone in their journey to becoming physicians.\r\n\r\nWe must continue encouraging the next generation to train in Iowa\u2019s outstanding hospitals and serve our rural communities.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFARM BILL FRIDAY: KEEPING OUR RURAL COMMUNITIES CONNECTED\r\nWelcome back to another Farm Bill Friday!\r\n\r\nThis week: broadband. Expanding high-speed internet is critical to economic growth in rural Iowa\u2014powering Main Street businesses and connecting our communities to the world.\r\n\r\nI am proud to secure major wins in the Farm Bill, including my Middle Mile for Rural America Act and Rural Broadband Modernization Act.\r\n\r\nRural America can\u2019t be left behind.\r\n\r\nStrong connectivity is essential\u2014and we must get this Farm Bill across the finish line.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING:\u00a0IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE\u2019S INSPIRING VICTORY\r\nPlease join me in congratulating Iowa Lakes Community College on their incredible win last Friday.\r\n\r\nIt was their first victory since the devastating crash that took the life of beloved teammate Carter Johnson.\r\n\r\nThis win is a powerful testament to their resilience and the strength of their team.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIowa Lakes Community College Lakers win their first game on the diamond after deadly bus crash\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Iowa Lakes Community College Lakers baseball team returned to the baseball diamond on Friday, March 13.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: ROPS ARE A LIFESAVING MEASURE FOR IOWA FARMERS\r\nIowa farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our country, who wake before the sun rises to feed families and fuel our nation.\r\n\r\nHowever, while there is no more rewarding work, it can come with a series of unforeseen risks that can threaten our producers\u2019 livelihoods.\r\n\r\nFarmers work long hours handling heavy machinery and working around unpredictable weather conditions with tight margins.\r\n\r\nThese realities of farm work mean that one small mistake can change a life forever.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: ROPS Are a Lifesaving Measure for Iowa Farmers\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIowa farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our country, who wake before the sun rises to feed families and fuel our nation. However, while there is no more rewarding work, it can come with a series of unforeseen risks that can threaten our producers' livelihoods.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRead More\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDo you think our communities will benefit from investment into high-speed internet?\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nYes\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNo\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnsure \/ Indifferent\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS:\u00a0Do you think it's important to keep farmland in the hands of American farmers?\r\nYes\u00a0- 94%\r\nNo - 3%\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent - 2%\r\nIf you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website\u00a0HERE.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at\u00a0feenstra.house.gov.\r\n\r\nSincerely,\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n