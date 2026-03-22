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Sunday Talk: Feenstra on National Agriculture Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: March 21, 2026
In this week’s roundup: Celebrating our farmers during National Agriculture Week, restoring accountability in taxpayer funded programs, and a new edition of Farm Bill Friday. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!

CELEBRATING OUR FARMERS DURING NATIONAL AGRICULTURE WEEK!

This week we celebrate National Agriculture Week—honoring the farmers who feed and fuel our country.

Representing one of the largest agricultural districts in the nation is an honor.

From working with USDA leaders to fighting for Iowa producers in the Farm Bill, I will always stand up for our farmers.

Today and every day, we thank them for their work to keep America fed.

SUPPORTING OUR LOCAL CONVENIENCE STORES AND MAIN STREET BUSINESSES

This week, I met with Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer of Casey’s General Stores.

We had a great conversation about key challenges facing Iowa’s convenience stores.

Our local convenience stores fuel Main Street, and I’m committed to ensuring Iowans have access to safe, affordable options that support local business owners.

RESTORING TRUST AND ACCOUNTABILITY IN TAXPAYER FUNDED PROGRAMS

This week, I voted to pass the Deporting Fraudsters Act.

I’m proud to cosponsor this important legislation to safeguard taxpayer dollars and hold criminal aliens who knowingly defraud those dollars accountable.

This bill would ensure fraudsters caught stealing from Americans are deported and barred from returning.

CELEBRATING OUR EGG PRODUCERS AND POULTRY FARMERS!

Yesterday was National Poultry Day!

It’s an honor to represent the largest egg-producing district in the nation and bring our producers’ priorities to Washington.

I’ll continue fighting for our egg producers, poultry farmers, and their families.

I hope you will join me in recognizing the hard work of poultry producers across the country and all they contribute to Iowa agriculture.

DELIVERING RELIABLE, AFFORDABLE, AND ACCESSIBLE POWER TO IOWANS

This week, I met with Matt Washburn of the Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative and the Mid-West Electric Consumers Association.

We had a productive discussion on the importance of hydropower and the federal power program—and how to best leverage these resources to deliver reliable, affordable energy for Iowans.

SUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF PHYSICIANS IN IOWA’S RURAL COMMUNITIES

Happy Match Day to our future doctors!

Today, medical students across the country learn where they’ll train for residency—a major milestone in their journey to becoming physicians.

We must continue encouraging the next generation to train in Iowa’s outstanding hospitals and serve our rural communities.

FARM BILL FRIDAY: KEEPING OUR RURAL COMMUNITIES CONNECTED

Welcome back to another Farm Bill Friday!

This week: broadband. Expanding high-speed internet is critical to economic growth in rural Iowa—powering Main Street businesses and connecting our communities to the world.

I am proud to secure major wins in the Farm Bill, including my Middle Mile for Rural America Act and Rural Broadband Modernization Act.

Rural America can’t be left behind.

Strong connectivity is essential—and we must get this Farm Bill across the finish line.

ONE LAST THING: IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S INSPIRING VICTORY

Please join me in congratulating Iowa Lakes Community College on their incredible win last Friday.

It was their first victory since the devastating crash that took the life of beloved teammate Carter Johnson.

This win is a powerful testament to their resilience and the strength of their team.
Iowa Lakes Community College Lakers win their first game on the diamond after deadly bus crash
The Iowa Lakes Community College Lakers baseball team returned to the baseball diamond on Friday, March 13.
Read More

MY WEEKLY COLUMN: ROPS ARE A LIFESAVING MEASURE FOR IOWA FARMERS

Iowa farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our country, who wake before the sun rises to feed families and fuel our nation.

However, while there is no more rewarding work, it can come with a series of unforeseen risks that can threaten our producers’ livelihoods.

Farmers work long hours handling heavy machinery and working around unpredictable weather conditions with tight margins.

These realities of farm work mean that one small mistake can change a life forever.

Read more in my weekly column below!
My Weekly Column: ROPS Are a Lifesaving Measure for Iowa Farmers
Iowa farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our country, who wake before the sun rises to feed families and fuel our nation. However, while there is no more rewarding work, it can come with a series of unforeseen risks that can threaten our producers’ livelihoods.
Read More

CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Do you think our communities will benefit from investment into high-speed internet?
Yes
No
Unsure / Indifferent

LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you think it’s important to keep farmland in the hands of American farmers?

Yes – 94%

No – 3%

Unsure/Indifferent – 2%

If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.

Sincerely,

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: March 21, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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